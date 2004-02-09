.A NEW YEAR"S MESSAGE FROM MAYWOOD TRUTHAS WE ENTER 2004, I HOPE TO HAVE EVEN MORE NEW POSTS UPCOMING, AS I'VE BEEN SOMEWHAT BEHIND.I'M PROUD OF THE FACT THAT, WITH MAYWOOD TRUTH, YOU"RE CLEARLY GETTING PERSPECTIVES THAT YOU ARE SIMPLY NOT SEEING ANYWHERE IN THE "MAINSTREAM" BERGEN COUNTY PRINT MEDIA, OF WHICH I WAS ONCE A PART OF.THAT HAS BEEN BORNE OUT OVER TIME.AS ONE WHO ONCE WORKED ON THE INSIDE OF "THE MAINSTREAM," I KNOW FOR A FACT THAT AT LEAST SOME OF YOUR MAYWOOD OFFICIALS - SOMEWHERE - EVENTUALLY DEVELOPED INSIDE CONNECTIONS THAT ACTUALLY BEGAN WORKING WITH THEM (YOUR OFFICIALS) TO START SQUELCHING COVERAGE CONSIDERED VERY DAMAGING TO THE BOROUGH"S ARROGANT AND ENTRENCHED POLITICAL ESTABLISHMENT.IT'S NOT GOING TO GET ANY EASIER WITH THE NEW ADMINISTRATION, BUT ALL VIGILANT MAYWOODIANS READING THIS SITE CAN REST ASSSURED KNOWING THAT- AT LEAST HERE - YOUR GOVERNMENT CANNOT "STAGE MANAGE" THE NEWS OR "FIX COVERAGE" - AS IT HAS BEEN ABLE TO DO ELSEWHERE.SIMPLY PUT - MAYWOOD TRUTH WILL CONTINUE SPEAKING, "TRUTH TO POWER."