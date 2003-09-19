COUNCIL TRYIING TO QUIETLY SETTLE "STEUERT" BUILDING FIASCO?Critics fade into "woodwork," as council settles dispute with contractorBy Chris NeidenbergIt was a controversy which once triggered calls to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, and featured loud community critics vowing to vigorously pursue investigations.Yet, with little fanfare, the Borough Council recently approved a settlement with the second contractor which finished building the new John A. Steuert Jr. Municipal Complex, affecting the final price tag,Yet, in unanimously approving resolving a dispute concerning change orders with GRE Construction of Parlin July 23, the council made a point to make sure that residents attending the meeting did not see any dollar figures in the resolution.Instead, inquiring residents must pay a visit to the third-floor office of Borough Clerk Maryanne Rampolla to review the numbers.Change orders are made by contractors in construction projects whenever they believe they have encountered unforeseen conditions that drive up costs which exceed the original contract. In public construction, all change orders must be approved by the elected governing body.The final document with GRE was approved following the council's consultations with former Borough Attorney William Rupp and Raimondo Construction Company of Ft. Lee, designated the official clerk of the works to oversee completion of the controversial and trouble-plagued project two years ago.Rupp, a close confidant of Democratic Councilman Thomas Richards, who will liikely re-emerge as borough attorney if Richards wins the upcoming mayoral contest and if the Democrats gain council control, was designated a special attorney tasked with investigating potemtial cost overruns associated with the site.Still, Rupp and the council must provide an important final answer to the taxpayers: Exactly how much did it cost to build the facility, and where were - if any - overruns?"My congratulations to Attorney Rupp and (Borough Administrator) Jack Terhune in negotiating a settlement," Richards said rather quietly, in offering the only public comments from the council over this significant agreement.For sure, the new borough hall initiative has a rather curious and contorted "bi-partisan" history, as is quite common (and legend) in conducting government business in Maywood.The project, started by the now-bankrupt Monument Contracting of Newark in the late 1990s, ultimately run into lengthy delays. In fact, now-former Borough Administrator John Perkins once said he expected the building would be ready for occupation by early 2001 (that is, before plans were radically altered). The council did not officially relocate into the building until March 9, 2003.When did the plans change? In 2000, shortly after Republican Mayor Wayne Kuss took office.Kuss persuaded council Democrats and Republicans to back what he deemed as a more cost-effective and massive expansion of an original plan authored by his predecessor, one-time Democratic Mayor Thomas Murphy under plans prepared by Dan Barteluce, former Maywood resident and an architect with the New York-based Barteluce and Associates.Murphy only wanted to renovate the Maywood Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters and Protection Hook and Ladder firehouse sites, while deferring any decision on what to do with the adjacent 75-year-old police building to a later time.In reversing Murphy, Kuss brought the project back to the original vision preached by Steuert (which Murphy scrapped upon taking office after defeating him in 1996): build an entire new Borough Hall at 15 Park Ave. During local elections in the mid-90s, in fact, Democrats such as Richards, Murphy and Councilman Dr. Tim Eustace harshly attacked the Steuert proposal as folly. But even Murphy eventually signed on to the Kuss/Steuert plan upon leaving office, asserting that the borough was in very good financial shape to build the new borough hall he and his party colleagues once harshly denounced (Once this decision to expand the project was reached, Monument bailed out and Borough Attorney Andrew Fede helped broker a settlement with the company on all outstanding claims, even though some on the council talked about hauling Monument into court for allegedly shoddy work. GRE came on board in 2001 to work on the expamded plan, as revised by Barteluce, and like Monument, and also came under criticism. During the transition between the two building contractors, a clerk of the works was hired and the council conducted hearings on just who - Mellone or Barteluce - was responsible for the prior supervision of Monument.In a very familiar pattern, some forces within Maywood are now trying to paint Richards as the hero in making changes to bring greater oversight to the project via hiring a clerk of the works (just as they have tried making him a hero in resolving the municipality's unresolved thorium contamination problem - a patently false claim -and for helping broker a deal allowing tenants to park overnight in the National Wholesale Liquidators parking lot in Lodi).Yet Richards, just like the rest of his colleagues back in 2000, went along with Kuss' idea to implement the original Steuert plan.Richards' excuse? The councilman claimed that he was misled in 2000 regarding just exactly what altering the less ambitious plan would entail by Mellone - an original proponent of Steuert's ambitious plan.During a candidates debate last year, Richards revealed that he eventually spoke to an investigator within the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office about opening a criminal investigation into the matter, yet claimed that he was told there was no basis for a criminal inquiry into the strange case.He and his Republican mayoral opponent, Councilman Thomas Gaffney, said last year that they - in the absence of a commitment from the prosecutor - would support having the borough conduct its own internal investigation of the sordid Steuert building affair, though this matter has not been vigorously pursued in 2003.Subsequently, Richards has made it a point to praise Mellone for his work as borough liaison to the Bergen County Community Development Program, and for being appointed to the staff of the building department in the City of Hackensack (he now serves both municipalities).In fact, during the council's first work session in the massive - some say greatly oversized - Steuert complex on March 9, Richards seemed to significantly soften his tone as he tried legitimating all the money spent on the site. The comment marked a radical departure from his earlier call for an investigation.Richards said in March that the money paid out to build the site was a sound investment, despite the criticisms, since the building will serve the borough's needs for at least another 40 years - far beyond the duration of the life of the bond ordinance adopted in financing it.John Shanahan, a Jersey Avenue resident who previously seriously studied Maywood's handling of this problem-plagued construction effort, and also contacted the county prosecutor's office, once said he believed the entire job (including the cost of tearing down the older buildings) wouldl wind up costing roughly $9.5 million. Shanahan once tried organizing a Maywood Civic League to better monitor the governing body. He failed.At one time. Murphy - focusing on his less ambitious plan tailored to just renovating the old fire and ambulance sites - promised taxpayers while in office that the project would not exceed $2.5 millionShanahan, in tandem with borough developer George Haag, examined supposed cost overruns associated with the new site.and repeatedly hammered away at the governing body for their alleged mismanagement of the effort.In fact, Shanahan told Truth Hurts following the candidates' debate last year that he and Haag would vigorously pursue the issue in 2003. Yet, since the new building opened, Haag, a former school board member and one-time Republican council candidate -(yet occasional Richards ally) - has only questioned minor aspects of the new building, such as the location of its air conditioning unit.Under terms of the agreement:A. The proposed settlement between the borough and GRE is approved (no details are spelled out in Resolution 111-03, authorizing the agreement). It settles all outstanding disputes over change orders between the two parties, and releases GRE from the "retainage under the contract."B. Mayor Wayne Kuss is authorized to execute, and Borough Clerk Maryanne Rampolla to attest, a release and agrement between the two sides.The agreement - and its more specific details - are available for public inspection in Rampolla's office during regular business hours (weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).In an interesting and related development, the council that same night ratified contracts to pay two new architects - other than Barteluce - a total of up to $15,000 for performing "consulting services" on a building presumably completed. They are: A.) Louis DeGeronimo, of DeGeronomo P.A. of Paramus, and B.) Ken Schier, of the Schier/Lesser Architecture Studio in Glen Rock. Their deals call for each to be paid up to $7,500.For more information, please read, from October 2002, "Candidates seek probe of building mess."EDITOR'S NOTE - Former Mayor Tom Murphy called to point out that he originally promised residents (before losing to Mayor Wayne Kuss) that no project at 15 Park Ave. - pursued under his own administration - would exceed $1,250,000, not $2.5 million as has been reported. The former mayor also recalled occasions where the council rejected bids exceeding this lower dollar ceiling, during his tenure.Murphy also said he never suggested that he was comfortable with ultimately supporting an even bigger expansion, after leaving office, under Kuss, due to any improvement in Maywood's financial condition through his (Murphy's) prior administration's efforts. The former mayor added that he opposed the subsequent expansion into the current site.