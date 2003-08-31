RICHARDS “SWITCHES ON” MEMORIAL LIGHTS ISSUEFlip flops in backing referendum on MYAA ballfield initiativeBy Chris NeidenbergIn a major switcheroo, Democratic mayoral nominee -Councilman Thomas Richards - has endorsed holding a voter referendum this November on the hot potato issue of whether the borough should fund the Maywood Youth Athletic Association’s (MYAA’s) request for Memorial Field stadium lights.Problem is, Richards’ “bright” idea was opposed by the governing body’s four other councilmen attending the work session that preceded the July 23 council meeting, including his own running mate, Councilman Dr. Tim Eustace.Others in opposition were Richards’ Republican mayoral opponent, Council President Thomas Gaffney, and Republicans Fred Zigrest and Daniel Petrie. New Democratic Councilwoman Lorraine LaPietra was not sworn in until the council’s subsequent regular meeting.In a rather curious move, the council that night switched the work session to its third-floor caucus room in the mammoth new John A. Steuert Municipal Complex, as residents awaited the start of the regular meeting downstairs. Thus, residents not bothering to venture one floor upward to see the work session missed the entire debate. It marked the first night that the council – which always holds its regularly scheduled stand-alone work sessions upstairs – refused to hold a work session preceding a regular meeting in the larger meeting room.Borough Clerk Maryanne Rampolla told Truth Hurts that the council simply decided to switch the location of the work session that one evening.Richards’ endorsement was a coup of sorts for Rich Hennion, owner of the Another Facet jewelry store on West Pleasant Avenue. Hennion is a leading opponent of putting night lights on the field’s west side baseball diamond, aimed at increasing the MYAA’s scheduling flexibility. He has submitted a petition from residents opposed to the idea.In announcing his sudden support for the referendum, Richards cited a local newspaper report indicating that about 130 people – as of July 23 – signed Hennion;s petition backing what would actually be a non-binding referendum the council would not be bound to accept. Additionally, an informal mail-in response poll in the same newspaper showed overwhelming opposition.The councilman explained that the borough has used referendums in the past as tools to gauge public sentiment on matters such as garbage collection, and perhaps the community’s most famous question: the cleanup of thorium-tainted soil (in 1991).Yet the thorium example clearly offers strong evidence that the council will ignore the voters’ views no matter how strong the sentiment.Over 90 percent of those participating supported a question demanding the complete cleanup of all the borough’s thorium while keeping further outside contamination (in Lodi and at the Ballod property in Rochelle Park) from coming through Maywood’s borders. The council, including Gaffney, subsequently allowed the federal government to do just the opposite of what the public (as expressed in this referendum) wanted : permit the feds to truck contamination in from Lodi and Ballod, while letting the feds delay release of the bulk of the municipality’s own cleanup plan (for at least eight years).Though out of elected office for a good portion of this period, Richards essentially supported the council’s anti-referendum efforts on thorium that, critics complained, significantly weakened the borough’s position. Richards served as an adviser to the governing body as chairman of the municipality’s now-former Environmental Legislative Action Committee.Richards himself previously supported the lights. His latest position on the referendum is a definite “switch”.That’s because the veteran councilman – who has long coveted the borough’s chief executive slot after two prior unsuccessful runs – was clearly unsympathetic to the question when residents during meetings in November and December publicly suggested giving the people some voice in the matter.He joined his colleagues late in 2002 in adopting a roughly $800,000 bond ordinance that included the lights initiative (roughly $300,000). The council has assured residents that installation will not proceed unless it is significantly reimbursed by grants monies and/or donations.I would have thought the referendum would have served a purpose,” Richards told the audience. “It would have given us a clear understanding of the position in the community.”The councilman added: “I was disappointed with (the council majority's) position on that, but I will go on record for it.”In fact, no official vote was taken on a lights referendum during the public meeting, and Gaffney did not comment. In the past, Petrie has voiced opposition to committing bond monies to the endeavor, citing what he has characterized as Maywood’s precarious financial situation.Eustace acknowledged to the audience his past support for holding a referendum (as a candidate in 1994) over whether the new five-month-old municipal complex should ever have been built – a matter the council never really considered. Eustace – an early backer and one of the strongest supporters of installing ballfield lights for the MYAA - apparently now feels letting voters offer an opinion on this issue is inappropriate.Richards’ change of heart on the referendum, interestingly, comes about three months before the mayoral contest against Gaffney. Earlier in this same mayoral election year, now-former Councilwoman Jeanne Matullo tried painting Richards as the hero in negotiating a settlement with National Wholesale Liquidators allowing upset Maywood tenants - lacking parking space - to park at the Lodi business overnight. This, despite the fact that Maywood Democrats – always under the grip and spell of Richards whether he’s been on or off the council – did nothing previously to help those tenants when their party had the majority.Coincidentally, during the same election year, Richards is now trying to portray himself as an advocate for the complete excavation of all of Maywood’s thorium tainted soil – when he previously questioned whether this was necessary. This stance also comes after the councilman spent years badgering and trying to intimidate members of the Concerned Citizens of Maywood – who advocated this cause many years before Richards ever cared to take it up.In fact, Richards did not voice flat-out opposition to the lights at the time (July 23 meeting) , keeping him on the same page with Gaffney - at least up to that time.Critical residents in the area of Coolidge and Grant avenues, as well as Spring Valley Road, fear that bringing night games to the region will seriously undermine their quality of life.Though he – at least as of July 23 – still did not publicly renounce the lights, Richards' call for the referendum essentially makes him “all things to all people..”He will carry that label during a campaign he so badly wants to win. That is, he can come across as some kind of people’s advocate to the lights’ opponents clamoring for a referendum, while not offending supporters of the MYAA’s push to install lights.Gaffney’s continued opposition to holding a referendum, though more consistent than Richards’ position, makes him look more like “the bad guy” to those opposing the lights.The joke on the voters, however, is that Gaffney and Richards are basically in bed with each other on most of the major issues.Both Democratic and Republican mayoral contenders are, in fact, allies in the context of a Maywood political environment that has clearly become dysfunctional. .They are perpetuating a myth that there are serious differences between the borough’s Republican and Democratic parties in running on separate tickets.That’s because during a 2002 council candidates’ debate, Gaffney and Richards publicly shot down the notion that the two major parties currently have any serious differences, and have called for eventually changing the municipal charter to establish “a non-partisan” government. Whether either man will pursue this commitment after his election remains to be seen.Given this stand, Gaffney’s and Richards’ running on separate tickets creates “the illusion” that there are major differences between the Maywood parties – at least for 2003. And neither man will really lose, since they will both retain a power base regardless of the final outcome.The mayoral loser still gets to stay on the governing body dais – and try and exert his influence over it - for at least another two years.Hennion, who works with Richards on a committee that is examining creating a Special Improvement District on West Pleasant Avenue, expressed his unhappiness with the entire council for canning his referendum push.I think it is a disappointment,” he told the members. “I think it reflects poorly on all of you for mot listening to the people.”For more on the MYAA's position on Memorial Field lights, please read, "Citizen's petition: 'Lights are a turnoff." 