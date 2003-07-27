BOROUGH COMMITTING HEAVY MONIES FOR LIBRARY UPGRADESOld council chambers in basement will become library roomBy Chris NeidenbergThough one councilman has insisted that borough taxpayers cannot afford it, a governing body majority is prepared to create an additional debt of roughly $800,000 to launch major upgrades at the Maywood Public Library.A major feature of the initiative is converting the old Trinka Hall council chambers into a use for the library - now only upstairs at 459 Maywood Ave.Earlier in the year, members adopted the mechanism to finance and take bids on the upgrade that, library officials anticipate, will reduce congestion and improve their ability to provide services to those using the 38-year-old facility.Currently, all of the library's services - reference and loaner books, periodicals and computers - are strictly on one level for children and adults. This status will change, now that the former municipal meeting place was rendered obsolete when the council relocated to 15 Park Ave. The new building - the "John A. Steuert Municipal Complex" - opened in early March and was officially dedicated during a ceremony late in the spring,Prior to that, the council and library had a long history of co-existence, with borough offices and the council chambers confined to the basement level and the library on top. Ironically, the council moved from an old address - 15 Park Ave. - with the library to the Trinka Hall site in the mid-1960s.Thus far, the governing body - working in cooperation with the library Board of Trustees - has consented to advertising for "the receipt of bids for library improvements," on the board's behalf, for this major project.During a March council meeting, the first regular meeting in the new building, Library Board President Joseph Wolfson maintained that it has been improperly reported that taxpayers will ultimately assume the entire estimated $1.2 million price tag - the amount expected to be bonded.Wolfson explained then that the library will directly reimburse the municipality a major portion of the final bill via funding from outside sources."There have been many reports in the media describing this as a $1.2 million project," Wolfson told the council at the time "People forget, about a third of this is being funded by non-taxpayer (non-municipal property taxpayer) money."He noted that various local fundraising efforts - such as those waged by the Friends of the Maywood Public Library (as of late March) - raised about $25,000.In describing some of the purposes of this planned, major renovation, Wolfson said the changes will being the library into the 21st Century and up to current building standards."Since the library was built, the role of the library has changed dramatically," he explained. "t's not just for books anymore. It's for DVDs, CDs, videos and computers. It's a large part of the library now."He pointed out that the library estimates that it is involved in roughly 400,000 transactions a year."We're now the cultural center of the town, like libraries across the country," the board president added, in explaining the rationale for this big-ticket item "That is our function. That is what we're here for."Wolfson further noted that the building is stuck in the mid-1960s (it opened in 1965) in terms of meeting current building regulations, including electrical codes.This big undertaking comes on the heels of the completion of the new municipal complex that will leave taxpayers with a debt in the area of $6 million (a price tag which, critics have said, could climb higher due to potential cost overruns).Last year, the council adopted a roughly $800,000 bond ordinance for various items, the biggest percentage individually coming from a controversial proposal to install lights (about $300,000) at a Memorial Park baseball diamond. The council has assured that this project will be pursued only if it can be reimbursed by outside sources.A check of borough bond ordinances, either adopted or introduced between last March and this July, indicates that the council has planned to commit an additional $400,000 in bond funds covering areas ncluding other building improvements, enhancements to the borough's swimming pool and adjacent parking lot, along with the new Briarcliff Avenue park (the latter is being funded via a low-interest state loan).Additionally, the council recently discovered over $100,000 in hidden, dormant funds it didn't even realize it had, in the form of unexpended bond ordinance balances.It is using these monies so far to make improvements to the Peerless Engine Company firehouse. Republican Mayor Wayne Kuss, who earlier declined seeking a second-term, previously voiced concern over municipal accounting procedures because of the situation.While these projects carry big dollar signs, Republican Councilman James Petrie told Wolfson he sees trouble signs ahead for the municipality's finances - and for the taxpayers who must absorb these costs.These major expenses will be inflated in the coming years through accrued interest (as the council chooses to pay later, rather than now). Petrie fears ramifications for years to come.."It's painful to say, but given the environment we're operating in, I don't think this is a taxpayer priority," said the councilman, who more recently, was credited with playing a major role in chopping a proposed municipal tax hike from 15 to nine points."When this project was first proposed, I don't think anybody could have anticipated the burdens put on this community in the past two to three years," added the councilman, unimpressed with his colleagues' assurances that outside sources will help reimburse the town for some of these long-term expenses.Before voting against advertising the project, the first-term Republican promised to do "everything in my power to assure that this is a community that remains affordable and accessible to the hard-working resident."At the time, Petrie was the lone council member opposed. All others - Democrats Tom Richards, Dr. Tim Eustace, Jeanne Matullo (who has since resigned because she is moving to Florida), along with Republicans Tom Gaffney and Fred Zigrest, voted "yes."The support of Gaffney and Richards, the GOP and Democratic mayoral nominees who are in lockstep on many spending and other issues, assures voters skeptical of the expense have nowhere to go (short of a write-in) in the upcoming election.Both candidates are apparently looking to appeal more to library users."As far as (resolution) 62-03 is concerned," Gaffney told the audience, referring to the measure allowing advertising for bids, "I have to be behind it 100 percent."Wolfson assured Petrie that those involved in executing the project will rigidly scutinize all expenditures.."Again, I want to say we very much need this," he said. "I pledge to you, as in the past, every dollar will be spent with regard to the taxpayer, and that there is no waste."Wolfson was the only resident addressing the council on the bid resolution that night.During a February work session, Richards urged his colleagues to work with Wolfson's board in setting up a "clerk of the works" system for the library projectHe explained that it should be similar to the one used in the later stages of the new Borough Hall initiative. Doing that, Richards said, could help avoid a rerun of problems and possible cost overruns.