By Chris NeidenbergU.S. District Court Judge Dennis Cavanaugh named him a court-appointed officer in the case last May. The once -powerful Democratic federal lawmaker resurfaced eight months after the one-term senator, a former seven-term Ninth District congressman, shockingly withdrew from his Senate re-election campaign very late in the race. He was running against Republican challenger Douglas Forrester.Torricelli withdrew from his Senate run due to ethics problems that surfaced from his longtime association with convicted illegal campaign financier David Chang of Cresskill.Chang was sent to jail following his conviction on charges stemming from actions in raising monies for Torricelli. The then-senator was not prosecuted for his own role in the affair. Yet Torricelli drew a strong rebuke from then-U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, who submitted a report on his actions to the U.S. Senate Ethics Committee last year. The committee censured the now-former legislator based - in part - on facts contained in White's referral. This ultimately triggered Torricelli's forced exit.Private citizen Torricelli received the Jersey City job after Cavanaugh, in a major ruling on a lawsuit brought by a coalition of local church and environmental groups, ordered that Honeywell perform a thorough cleanup of a field polluted under a predecessor company it acquired (Mutual Chemical Company).Published reports have estimated that such a massive removal program could cost Honeywell, a U.S. defense contractor, upwards of $400 million. The company reportedly wanted to push a much less costly option: capping the field and leaving much of the contamination in place. It has vowed to appeal Cavanaugh's order, which was welcomed by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The DEP had imposed a longstanding order upon Honeywell to remove the toxic waste in a manner the judge proscribed. The state is concerred over long-term exposire effects of chromium dust, a known carcinogen.Stepan profited in selling large portions of Maywood Chemical's former land to other companies. Ultimately. businesses such as AMF-Voit (now Federal Exrpess) and the Sears Distrubution Center were built upon part of Maywood Chemical's old property.The latest dispute could be a factor in the corps' continuing to hold up implementing a final ROD to clean up thorium in soil and under buildings - ten months after the corps held a public hearing on this part of the proposed plan.###