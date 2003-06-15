CITIZENS’ PETITION: ‘LIGHTS ARE A TURNOFF’Merchant offers signatures to keep Memorial Park darkBy Chris NeidenbergA local merchant has offered the Borough Council a citizens’ petition demanding that it “call out” a plan to erect lights over the baseball field on Memorial Park’s west side.At the council’s May 28 meeting, Rich Hennion, owner of Another Facet jewelers along West Pleasant Avenue, recited a litany of reasons on why members should declare the plan dead.A council majority wants to offer the Maywood Youth Athletic Association (MYAA) the chance to play night games on a diamond near Spring Valley Road and Coolidge Avenue. Yet some residents living in that area have complained doing so will only bring them headaches.Though a majority (all except Councilman James Petrie) created a debt of close to $300,000 by bonding for the lights last December, council supporters assert that their installation will hinge on whether they can be reimbursed through outside grant monies. Hennion seemed skeptical of that claim.The council is already funding professional services out of pocket to design the lighting scheme.Only Petrie has publicly asserted that the governing body already created so much debt, through initiatives such as the new but troubled John A. Steuert Municipal Complex, it simply cannot afford the lights at this time.Barring any change in position since Hennion’s appearance, opponents have nowhere to go in the upcoming mayor’s race on this issue. Democratic Councilman Thomas Richards and Republican Councilman Thomas Gaffney, vying for the top job, have endorsed the initiative.Council members did not comment on Hennion’s petition. Yet they also heard from perhaps the initiative’s biggest booster: David Holmes, head of the MYAA. He took pains to assail the different points Hennion raised.“They (lights) will have a negative effect on property values and will infringe on our (residents’) quality of life.” asserted Hennion, who while not quantifying the number of names, suggested that there are more than enough to indicate overwhelming opposition“The petition is a work in progress,” said the merchant, inferring that he will continue seeking signatures. “It will only be considered complete once this project is shelved entirely.”Hennion maintained that the 14 60- to 80-foot tall poles needed for the lights will tower over the surrounding homes.“It’s a financial issue, it’s a quality of life issue,” he explained. “The negative effect on property values will lead to a decrease in ratables. You’ll have extended playing time, resulting in a painful disruption of everyone’s lives, along with a resultant increase in spectators.”Other key points Hennion raised included the expense Maywood will incur in added electric costs, his questioning of how the council can say no final decisions have been made while paying professionals to design a lighting scheme, and possible conflicts of interest involving at least two council members.Hennion mentioned no names. Yet it is known that Councilman Fred Zigrest is active in the MYAA, while Councilman Dr. Tim Eustace has at least one adopted child playing in the association’s recreation programs. Eustace has stated that his support for the lights stems, in part, from the fact that he has a child who would benefit (along with many others).Borough Attorney Andrew Fede previously ruled that there are no conflicts, according to state law, since neither man stood to profit financially from any installation.Still, in rejecting Fede’s interpretation, Hennion asserted that both men have major conflicts.“The council members with pronounced conflicts of interest did not comply with a state law requiring that they refrain from voting,” he charged.In urging the council to hold firm, Holmes took Hennion to task on a variety of points. He claimed that supporting the initiative will simply make things better for the roughly 500 MYAA youth participants.“All I can tell you is that the lights will be a valuable asset to the town,” said Holmes, “and will help our organization in putting quality programs out there for the kids.”The MYAA president stressed that he was on the same page with the council as to its funding approach.“The association agrees that if you can’t get the money without bringing the taxpayers in, then let’s not do it,” he pointed out.Holmes explained that, by installing the lights, the association will have greater flexibility in terms of scheduling games involving its baseball, girls softball and soccer programs – now limited by the daylight hours - reducing opportunities for playing in Maywood.Supporters - such as Eustace - have suggested that extending playing times into the evening will enable the playing of more games in Maywood, thus, reducing travel to other communities with nighttime facilities.Holmes told council members the lights will also make things more convenient for working parents.“It’s difficult to get the parents out at 5:30 (p.m.),” he explained. “We’re looking for an extra hour and a half of playing time.Though the MYAA wants more parents to attend the games, Holmes insisted that the lights will not bring hordes of new spectators into town, despite Hennion’s concerns.“We’re not putting in more fields,” he pointed out. “This just adds lights so we can play into the evening.”In addressing another of Hennion's points, Holmes assured his association supports leaving all decisions for operating the lights entirely in the hands of the entity which will pay the electric bills: the borough.